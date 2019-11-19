LETTER: Review-Journal’s ‘Judging the Judges’ a good public service
Ratings can help Nevada voters.
Sunday’s Review-Journal introduced a series that rated local judges (“Judging the judges”). I think this is a very good idea. Judges are elected officials who we vote for, but we really don’t know much about.
I have been voting mostly based on party affiliation. But these ratings can help us vote for the right judges. After all, if you ever have to face them in the future, you would hope to get a fair judgment.