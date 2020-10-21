73°F
Letters

LETTER: Review-Journal’s judicial debates a must for Nevada voters

Eric W. Lier Henderson
October 20, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

I am writing to thank the Review-Journal for creating and releasing the Nevada judicial debate series online for all Nevadans free of charge. These debates were instrumental for me in making decisions in the upcoming election.

Special thanks to the Review-Journal’s Victor Joecks and Steve Sebelius for moderating the debates. The hours of video footage represent a tremendous amount of hard work on their part to help us in Nevada make informed choices in this election. Well done.

