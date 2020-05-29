LETTER: Review-Journal’s voter guide, judicial debates were helpful

AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato

I am not a fan of mail-in ballots, and I hope by November we can go to the polls and vote at a booth. That being said, I want to thank the Review-Journal, Victor Joecks and Steve Sebelius for providing the information on the candidates who participated in the newspaper’s judicial election debates.

My wife and I did not know any of the candidates. The Review-Journal’s Voter Guide 2020 and the debates made it easy for us to make our selections for this election.