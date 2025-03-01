LETTER: Revisionist history on Ukraine

Thanks to President Donald Trump, we now know that Ukraine started the war with Russia and tricked the United States into supporting Ukraine. How do we know this? Because Mr. Trump says so.

Think of all the money and lives that were lost trying to stop Russia from taking over the free world during the Cold War, when they were really just trying to be our friend all along. Thank you, Mr. Trump, for opening our eyes. We can hope only that soon you will tell us the truth about how the United States started World War II by tricking the Japanese into flying their planes over Pearl Harbor so the Americans could fire on them, forcing the Japanese pilots to defend themselves.

I guess it was a little late, but “1984” has finally arrived.