Letters

LETTER: RFK Jr. isn’t the right man for the job

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)
Sherry Hobbs Henderson
February 4, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Debra J. Saunders’ column usually offers some common sense. But her support of RFK Jr. for health secretary by implying that his cousin Caroline Kennedy disparages him only because he moved into the Republican “enemy camp” is ridiculous (Friday Review-Journal).

Ms. Saunders also implied that sympathetic Democrats should confirm Mr. Kennedy because he is a recovering drug addict and wants to improve the health of Americans. Seriously? Just because the man has good intentions in some areas does not make him the most qualified person to lead this department. I’m sure there are a lot of people who are actually qualified — perhaps degrees in medicine or public health, instead of law — who would lead this charge.

Donald Trump is so critical of DEI, yet he nominates people whose top qualification is loyalty to him. Where is the merit he claims to be such a big fan of?

