Letters

LETTER: Rich public officials get car allowances

Larry L. Light Las Vegas
February 26, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 

I was sickened to read the excellent Sunday Review-Journal article about the vehicle allowances that many high-salaried public officials receive. The president of UMC makes $1 million in salary yet still receives a vehicle allowance. I don’t know how many officials get this perk, but if you add up the $700 per month ($8,400 per year), what an expense for us taxpayers.

I would like to know how to stop this. If an official is so important, then have a county-owned vehicle ready for use if needed.

A Clark County School District police vehicle is seen as students at Desert Oasis High School l ...
LETTER: School District police deserve respect
Anthony Palmer Las Vegas The writer is chairman of the Law Enforcement Loyalty PAC.

To walk up to a crowd of teens — with at least one of them possibly carrying a firearm — takes bravery and the officers should be commended.

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2020 file photo, dollar bills have been dropped into a tip jar at a car ...
LETTER: Does money grow on trees?
Ed Dornlas Las Vegas

We make ends meet by pulling out our credit cards. As bad as that mind-set is for us, it’s much worse when our government does it.

Joe Lombardo (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Joe Lombardo, the ‘conservative’
Peter D. Kinsley Las Vegas

All I hear from the supposed conservative side of the political spectrum is crickets. Who exactly did we vote for, and who did we get?

A UNLV classroom (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: UNLV to the Big 12?
Robert S. Hirst Las Vegas

Rather than filling a slot in the soon-to-be devalued Big 12, the UNLV brass should humanely terminate its football program.

(courtesy)
LETTER: LV to LA rail line is a bunch of talk
Greg Brackett Henderson

If you want it built, just get a few billion from the recovery act and sign a contract with Japanese national rail to build the bullet train.

