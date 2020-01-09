LETTER: Ricky Gervais said what needed to be said during “Golden Globes” telecast

Ricky Gervais. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)

In response to the “Golden Globes” awards show on Sunday and host Ricky Gervais: Thank God, someone finally told the actors and actresses about using the platform for their own political purposes.

This is entertainment. Use your own time to express your political views. When I find out who does not share my political views, I stop going to see their movies.

This is your livelihood. Be careful how you use it. Stick to making people laugh and cry.