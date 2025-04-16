LETTER: Rinse and repeat at the Clark County School District

Incoming CCSD Superintendent Jhone Ebert mouthes “thank you” to the school board trustees as her contract is officially and unanimously approved during a school board meeting on Thursday, April 10, 2025 in the CCSD offices. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I see that our new Clark County School District superintendent, Jhone Ebert, has declared that she will be focusing her attention on improved student outcomes, and that effort will, of course, once again require additional revenues. Is there anyone out there who is eligible for this job who has an original thought?

If past is prologue, which it is, her strategy will mirror those before her to pour more money down the maw of teachers union interests in order to pay them more money to continue to fail.

What I would recommend is that, in the future, should additional revenues come in to the district from local taxpayers or from federal sources, a nonpartisan committee be formed that is responsible for ensuring that the vast majority of that money goes directly to improving student outcomes. If not, that money will surely be wasted by again handing out more money to union members as a reward for showing up in the classroom to babysit our kids.