LETTER: Rioters diminish the memory of George Floyd

A group of dancers perform during a protest over the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

While I share the same outrage at the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, I am equally outraged at the protesters who use this death as an excuse to destroy and steal (loot) from people.

Businesses and homes were destroyed under the pretense of standing up for Mr. Floyd. The actions of the looters have nothing to do with his death. They only diminish the memory of Mr. Floyd.

Yes, there should be protests demanding justice. But not at the expense of the innocent.