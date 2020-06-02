87°F
Letters

LETTER: Rioters diminish the memory of George Floyd

Michael Stilley Mesquite
June 1, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

While I share the same outrage at the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, I am equally outraged at the protesters who use this death as an excuse to destroy and steal (loot) from people.

Businesses and homes were destroyed under the pretense of standing up for Mr. Floyd. The actions of the looters have nothing to do with his death. They only diminish the memory of Mr. Floyd.

Yes, there should be protests demanding justice. But not at the expense of the innocent.

