President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

I am a subscriber of the Review-Journal as well as an independent voter. I found Michael Ramirez’s Aug. 28 cartoon funny —more because the violence, looting and riots he mentions are happening under President Donald Trump’s watch and have no connection to the Biden/Harris ticket, except to cast blame inaccurately. Come on, Mr. Ramirez. You can be funny and fair.