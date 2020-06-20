LETTER: Riotous mobs take down statues

REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

I was wondering how many people read The Associated Press article “Anti-racism rallying cry still resounds” (June 8 Review-Journal) with the alarm I did. The article reports that protesters defaced the statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, crossing out his last name and spray painting “was a racist” underneath. Elsewhere, it was reported that a statue of Abraham Lincoln was similarly defaced.

For those whose education focused on diversity instead of history, Lincoln waged a war that tore this country apart to free the slaves — obviously a highly racist act. As for Churchill, he waged a war to stop Hitler — one of the most evil and racist men in history — to maintain freedom in England and the world.

The question we should be asking: Is the mob comprised of “useful idiots” (as coined by Stalin) being steered by the radical left? Or just idiots? I hold no expectation that the AP will follow up to see if the grandparents of this riotous mob, the ones who survived the London blitz, will stand up and put a stop to the left’s attempt to rewrite history by force of violence. I do expect, however, that, even if that occurs, it will go unreported, like many of the facts surrounding the Black Lives Matter movement that, if widely reported, would cause people of all races to reject its goal of anarchy.

No country or culture can thrive in the absence of law and order. The historical lessons are clear.