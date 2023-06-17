LETTER: RIP, Lonnie Hammargren

Former Lieutenant Governor and neurosurgeon Lonnie Hammargren in his home. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Among the unusual items in Lonnie Hammargren's complex of homes at 4318 Ridgecrest Drive is a Gondola that he believes may be the oldest in the world. Hammargren sings "O Solo Mio" on Dec 15, 2011. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

With the passing of Lonnie Hammargren, one of the most colorful residents of Las Vegas, don’t forget that he was an excellent surgeon. In 1986, there was a premature two-pound boy in the Sunrise Hospital Intensive Care Unit. He would not breathe on his own. Dr. Hammargren preformed three shunt surgeries on that boy, when others wanted to give up on him. Today, that boy is a physician in Las Vegas helping hundreds of patients.

Dr. Hammargren will always be in my prayers. A debt I can never repay. RIP.