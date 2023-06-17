77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: RIP, Lonnie Hammargren

Bob Wong Las Vegas
June 16, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
Former Lieutenant Governor and neurosurgeon Lonnie Hammargren in his home. (Las Vegas Review-Jo ...
Former Lieutenant Governor and neurosurgeon Lonnie Hammargren in his home. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
Among the unusual items in Lonnie Hammargren's complex of homes at 4318 Ridgecrest Drive is a G ...
Among the unusual items in Lonnie Hammargren's complex of homes at 4318 Ridgecrest Drive is a Gondola that he believes may be the oldest in the world. Hammargren sings "O Solo Mio" on Dec 15, 2011. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

With the passing of Lonnie Hammargren, one of the most colorful residents of Las Vegas, don’t forget that he was an excellent surgeon. In 1986, there was a premature two-pound boy in the Sunrise Hospital Intensive Care Unit. He would not breathe on his own. Dr. Hammargren preformed three shunt surgeries on that boy, when others wanted to give up on him. Today, that boy is a physician in Las Vegas helping hundreds of patients.

Dr. Hammargren will always be in my prayers. A debt I can never repay. RIP.

MOST READ
1
Blaine calls out, Las Vegas Strip future uncertain
Blaine calls out, Las Vegas Strip future uncertain
2
Nikola Jokić leads Denver Nuggets party at Hakkasan Nightclub
Nikola Jokić leads Denver Nuggets party at Hakkasan Nightclub
3
Everything you need to know about the Golden Knights victory parade
Everything you need to know about the Golden Knights victory parade
4
Who’s got next? Planned Las Vegas arena could be home to NBA team
Who’s got next? Planned Las Vegas arena could be home to NBA team
5
USA dumps Mexico; homophobic chants by Mexican fans end game early
USA dumps Mexico; homophobic chants by Mexican fans end game early
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
LETTER: Vegas grows and gets warmer
LETTER: Vegas grows and gets warmer
LETTER: The Las Vegas Super Bowl needs volunteers?
LETTER: The Las Vegas Super Bowl needs volunteers?
LETTER: Dealing with the homeless
LETTER: Dealing with the homeless
LETTER: The governor, Nevada lawmakers and the A’s
LETTER: The governor, Nevada lawmakers and the A’s
LETTER: Cursive writing and high school graduation
LETTER: Cursive writing and high school graduation
LETTER: Vegas will keep growing until the water is gone
LETTER: Vegas will keep growing until the water is gone