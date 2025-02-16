51°F
LETTER: Rise up and take back America!

President Donald Trump, right, talks with Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Donald Huey Henderson
February 15, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

After almost a month of the Donald Trump/Elon Musk presidency, it is becoming apparent that it is time for those Democrats, independents and even outraged Republicans to rise up and stop the steal of America’s federal government from its rightful owners, we the people.

As citizens of this great country and benefactors of the U.S. Constitution, we must use our power to demonstrate, vote, call and write our elected representatives and very loudly make clear to the 535 members of Congress — those whom we expect to be a buffer against the power of the president — that we won’t sit by and watch the billionaire class wrest away what is rightfully ours, what we have built with our bare hands, what we have stood by and protected with our blood and our lives for 250 years: the government of the United States of America.

