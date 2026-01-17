53°F
Letters

LETTER: Rising insurance costs and lawyer ads

Ken Weitzman Henderson
January 16, 2026 - 9:01 pm
 

Regarding your recent article on rising costs for car insurance, I wonder if we have considered a major reason for this: The huge increase in personal injury lawyer advertising has to be part of it.

Anybody who drives our freeways has noticed the innumerable billboards lining all our freeways. Then there is the noticeable increase on personal injury lawyers advertising on radio and television. Sometimes on TV there are literally three lawyer commercials in a row.

Is it time to replace the way we compensate victims of vehicle and other injuries with another system so decency and fairness is maintained? Maybe a system modeled on workman’s compensation?

