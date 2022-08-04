100°F
LETTER: Rising rents are out of control in Vegas

Robert Rigney Las Vegas
August 3, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
The Elysian West apartment complex is located off of South Jerry Tarkanian Way in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. Gabriella Angotti-Jones Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabriellaangojo

Rising rents in Nevada are killing us. My rent has increased from about $500 a month to more than $800 — at this rate, I won’t be able to afford a place to live and will wind up on the street. My siblings and I have been sending money back and forth, constantly in debt with each other, in an attempt to avoid taking on loans that will push us further in debt. Providing food is becoming harder as more and more of our paychecks go toward rent alone. Something needs to be done to fix out-of-control rent prices, and renters need more support when they’re in trouble.

