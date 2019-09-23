LETTER: RJ beating a dead horse with LVCVA

(Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rossi Ralenkotter brought millions of people and dollars to Las Vegas through his leadership at the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. How many dollars have been spent vilifying the convention authority and Mr. Ralenkotter?

Why doesn’t the Review-Journal write investigative articles on the heads of the Nevada Democratic and Republican parties? This would provide the newspaper’s readers with something relevant to today’s issues.

Quit beating a dead horse and move on. The LVCVA was — and still is — a good thing for Las Vegas.