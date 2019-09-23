78°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: RJ beating a dead horse with LVCVA

By C.D. Allred, Las Vegas
September 22, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Rossi Ralenkotter brought millions of people and dollars to Las Vegas through his leadership at the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. How many dollars have been spent vilifying the convention authority and Mr. Ralenkotter?

Why doesn’t the Review-Journal write investigative articles on the heads of the Nevada Democratic and Republican parties? This would provide the newspaper’s readers with something relevant to today’s issues.

Quit beating a dead horse and move on. The LVCVA was — and still is — a good thing for Las Vegas.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: E-cigarette hysteria and the Nanny State
By Mark R. Craven, Las Vegas

Take personal responsibility and leave the government out of it. Let everyone make their own informed choices.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: License gun owners like drivers
By Lev Schneiderman, Las Vegas

But a gun transfer between immediate members of a family shouldn’t require a background check.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
LETTER: Impeach Donald Trump now
By Gale Cullinane, Las Vegas

Democrats must get angry about the GOP destroying America.