Letters

LETTER: RJ columnist should walk a mile in a Clark County teacher’s shoes.

Cory Thompson Las Vegas
August 17, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(Getty Images)

Before I read Victor Joecks’ Sunday column about the “shocking” amount of pay Clark County School District teachers receive, I realized I did not need to read it. If you read the Review-Journal roughly four years ago at this time of year, Mr. Joecks wrote nearly the same column.

I have some questions I would like to ask Mr. Joecks about my more-than-healthy paycheck.

If we teachers make so much money, why are there so many teaching vacancies? If I make so much, why do I still drive a 2006 Honda instead of a newer vehicle? If I make so much, why do I still have a washer and dryer that are both more than 20 years old? If I earn so much, why am I worried about how to afford to pay for insurance once my twin sons get their driver’s licenses? If I earn so much, why can I afford to go on vacation only in places where I have family living so I may sleep in their home instead of a hotel?

I await any and all answers to my questions.

