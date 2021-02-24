LETTER: RJ legislative digest a must read

Senate Bill 103 would prohibit property insurers from determining policy coverages or rates based solely on a dog’s breed, but the dog’s temperament could still be used.

(David Calvert/Nevada Independent via AP, Pool)

Glad to hear the latest on the legislative agenda coming up this week, as reported by Review-Journal Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer.

It’s alarming that Senate Bill 2 would eliminate the civics exam requirement for graduation. Civics is basic to what a child should learn about how our country operates at the national, state and local levels. Too many polls have been taken in which high school students don’t even know the different branches of government or what they do and how elections are conducted. Many could not even name the president, a Supreme Court justice or the politicians in their home state. New immigrants have to take a citizenship test before they become citizens. Too bad we can’t require the same as a condition of voting, although that would be unconstitutional.

Senate Bill 103 would prohibit property insurers from determining policy coverages or rates based solely on a dog’s breed, but the dog’s temperament could still be used. Does that mean the insurance agent will interview your dog to determine its attitude before you can get a policy? I’m going to teach mine to sit, shake, roll over and — if spoken to by the insurance agent — to plead the Fifth.

I look forward to reading the updates by your paper on the legislation in Carson City and can’t wait now that silly season has begun.