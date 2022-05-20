LETTER: RJ story on real estate transfer tax was enlightening
Legislature needs to close this loophole.
Kudos to your enlightening report on Nevada’s property transfer tax (Sunday Review-Journal). Once again, the big corporations take advantage of a loophole that the average taxpayer can’t use or is not aware of. While it may be legal, it is immoral and unfair.
It is unbelievable our lawmakers haven’t addressed this inequity. I hope all the candidates running for the Legislature read the Review-Journal’s report and take immediate action to close this loophole. All Nevada homeowners who paid this tax ought to be outraged.