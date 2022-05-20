LETTER: RJ story on real estate transfer tax was enlightening

The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Carson City, Nev. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Kudos to your enlightening report on Nevada’s property transfer tax (Sunday Review-Journal). Once again, the big corporations take advantage of a loophole that the average taxpayer can’t use or is not aware of. While it may be legal, it is immoral and unfair.

It is unbelievable our lawmakers haven’t addressed this inequity. I hope all the candidates running for the Legislature read the Review-Journal’s report and take immediate action to close this loophole. All Nevada homeowners who paid this tax ought to be outraged.