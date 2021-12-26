LETTER: RJ’s investigative reporting is a great public service

Were it not for Art Kane and the other diligent investigative reporters who work for the Review-Journal, taxpayers and concerned citizens would likely not know about the wrongdoing and lack of accountability taking place at the agencies being funded by our tax dollars. Whether the dysfunction is due to apathy or incompetence is irrelevant. The fact that the wrongdoing is permitted to occur without being properly addressed, or allowing the perpetrators to keep their jobs or walk away without facing consequences, is an insult to the rest of us who are subsidizing this travesty.

I would very much like to know how officials intend to correct this pervasive problem because we will all be watching.