LETTER: Robo-umpires for MLB?

In response to Major League Baseball moving toward robotic umpires:

Why not have a robotic team with robotic players? A bunch of machines on the field snagging balls hit by a robot machine ought to be a joy to watch. The teams would love it. More money for the owners. No salary caps. Jack up the price of snacks sold by robots at ballparks. More money. Is this what baseball is all about?

Who are the fans going to boo for a bad call by a robot umpire? Is the robot blind? Here goes another American tradition.