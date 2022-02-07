52°F
LETTER: Robo-umpires for MLB?

Robert Patchin Las Vegas
February 6, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (5) drives a ball to right field in the second innin ...
Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (5) drives a ball to right field in the second inning during a Major League Baseball game with the Cleveland Indians at Big League Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

In response to Major League Baseball moving toward robotic umpires:

Why not have a robotic team with robotic players? A bunch of machines on the field snagging balls hit by a robot machine ought to be a joy to watch. The teams would love it. More money for the owners. No salary caps. Jack up the price of snacks sold by robots at ballparks. More money. Is this what baseball is all about?

Who are the fans going to boo for a bad call by a robot umpire? Is the robot blind? Here goes another American tradition.

