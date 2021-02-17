LETTER: Romney plan to pay parents for children a great idea

The proposal by Mitt Romney of direct payments to parents in lieu of food stamps, welfare payments, child tax credits and other failed federal programs fraught with fraud, red tape and glitches is genius.

Mitt Romney. (Leah Hogsten/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File)

The proposal by Mitt Romney of direct payments to parents in lieu of food stamps, welfare payments, child tax credits and other failed federal programs fraught with fraud, red tape and glitches is genius.

A monetary provision of up to $15,000 per year, depending on age and number of children, gives families a choice whether to have one parent work or stay home because there will no longer be an incentive to not work and collect welfare or to have more children. Hence the $15,000 max benefit.

This is, in essence, a non-program because it removes government involvement beyond the monetary allowances that typically bog down the system and induce fraud, and it simplifies the process by merely paying families for having up to four children, thereby costing the federal government a big fat zero.

Here’s the kicker: Republicans and Democrats both laud the proposal. Wait, did I say Republicans and Democrats!? I hear crickets.