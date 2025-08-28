86°F
Letters

LETTER: Ronald Reagan rolling over in his grave

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Vyacheslav Prokofyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Paul Costantino Mesquite
August 27, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

The dog and pony show in Alaska is over. President Donald Trump gave the vilest of dictators the royal treatment. That should make real conservatives — not the MAGA lot — sick.

Mr. Trump has always had an affinity for dictators. Jealousy? Mr. Trump was going to make Russia suffer if there wasn’t a cease-fire. His new strategy is to give Vladimir Putin everything he wants. Almost as if Putin has something on him. Putin won’t stop if appeased. Ronald Reagan would be turning over in his grave.

