LETTER: Ronald Reagan was no hero

Photo taken in Loei, Thailand

The Oct. 11 Review Journal commentary by Stephen Moore noted that President Ronald Reagan reduced inflation by initiating supply-side economy programs. Not mentioned was what else Reagan did to our economy.

During the Reagan administration, the national debt increased by a factor of 2.87. If Reagan’s rate of increase in debt had continued by following administrations, today’s national debt would be almost 10 times higher at $228 trillion and the debt/GDP ratio would be very high at 330 percent. The economic pedestal upon which President Reagan has been placed is not so high as some believe.