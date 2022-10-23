70°F
Letters

LETTER: Ronald Reagan was no hero

John Burke Henderson
October 22, 2022 - 9:02 pm
 
Photo taken in Loei, Thailand

The Oct. 11 Review Journal commentary by Stephen Moore noted that President Ronald Reagan reduced inflation by initiating supply-side economy programs. Not mentioned was what else Reagan did to our economy.

During the Reagan administration, the national debt increased by a factor of 2.87. If Reagan’s rate of increase in debt had continued by following administrations, today’s national debt would be almost 10 times higher at $228 trillion and the debt/GDP ratio would be very high at 330 percent. The economic pedestal upon which President Reagan has been placed is not so high as some believe.

