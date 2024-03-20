61°F
Letters

LETTER: Rosen proposes more government handouts

Mary Birdwell Henderson
March 19, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
Sen. Jacky Rosen speaks during a press conference on Friday, June 16, 2023, at the East Vegas L ...
Sen. Jacky Rosen speaks during a press conference on Friday, June 16, 2023, at the East Vegas Library in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In response to your Friday story “New homebuyers in Las Vegas may get boost from government”:

Where is Sen. Jacky Rosen’s bill to stop the historically high spending and the waste, fraud and abuse that goes with it? Giving new homeowners up to $15,000 in a tax credit doesn’t do a darned thing to solve the problem of rising costs for home ownership. Once a giveaway, always a giveaway. They never stop these taxpayer-funded programs. Just another way to buy votes.

