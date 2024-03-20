LETTER: Rosen proposes more government handouts
As the red ink flows, we don’t need more giveaways funded by taxpayers.
In response to your Friday story “New homebuyers in Las Vegas may get boost from government”:
Where is Sen. Jacky Rosen’s bill to stop the historically high spending and the waste, fraud and abuse that goes with it? Giving new homeowners up to $15,000 in a tax credit doesn’t do a darned thing to solve the problem of rising costs for home ownership. Once a giveaway, always a giveaway. They never stop these taxpayer-funded programs. Just another way to buy votes.