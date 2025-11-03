LETTER: Rosen shutdown essay ignores salient points

In her Oct. 26 op-ed, Sen. Jacky Rosen claims to be fighting for everyday Americans, but she doesn’t address the root causes of why the Democrats refuse to vote to reopen the government.

First, the Affordable Care Act turns out to be unaffordable, as predicted by conservatives. President Barack Obama touted the act as saving the average family $2,500 per year. A recent study by the Kaiser Family Foundation indicates an average family will pay nearly $27,000 annually in health-care premiums.

The Democrats want to continue the COVID-era “emergency” subsidies on a program that has exploded with costs. The Affordable Care Act is not sustainable.

Secondly, the Democrat version of the continuing resolution to re-open the government repeals six sections of the law that exclude illegal immigrants from receiving free health care at taxpayer expense. This is the real reason for the Democratic pushback, but you don’t hear much about it.

The Democrat Party is losing a huge part of its base, as Black and Hispanic voters discover how much they don’t matter to their former party. Democrats must cater to illegals to replace their waning base. Hence the border invasion and the efforts to thwart deportations.

Sen. Rosen doesn’t want you to see how expensive ObamaCare turned out to be, and she will fight to the end to put illegal immigrants ahead of everyday American citizens. Sen. Cortez-Masto is in the same camp. She just has a re-election to worry about in 2028, so she’s temporarily changed her tune.