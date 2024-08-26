80°F
Letters

LETTER: Rosen takes shots at Sam Brown

U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV). (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV). (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
President Joe Biden. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Democrats love democracy?
Vice President Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
LETTER: The Democrats’ new patron saint plays Santa Claus
LETTER: Members of the Las Vegas City Council should all be impeached
Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Where is the common sense from the Clark County Health District?
Bill Minarik Las Vegas
August 25, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

Sen. Jacky Rosen continually seems to be confused with the election issues and her opponent in her Nevada Senate race. She runs ads on TV indicating that Sam Brown is anti-abortion. The fact is, he changed that position while still living in another state when his wife indicated she had an abortion. He is now solidly behind Nevada’s referendum-generated abortion law.

Sen. Rosen also wants to pass a federal law reinstating the tenets of Roe v. Wade on a national level. However, that would undermine the Nevada law which has a much longer choice period. Sen. Rosen has also continually touted the virtues of Bidenomics, which has produced some of the worst economic results in modern times.

I believe what we need to set the record straight is a debate between Mr. Brown and Sen. Rosen.

