LETTER: Rosen takes shots at Sam Brown

Sen. Jacky Rosen continually seems to be confused with the election issues and her opponent in her Nevada Senate race. She runs ads on TV indicating that Sam Brown is anti-abortion. The fact is, he changed that position while still living in another state when his wife indicated she had an abortion. He is now solidly behind Nevada’s referendum-generated abortion law.

Sen. Rosen also wants to pass a federal law reinstating the tenets of Roe v. Wade on a national level. However, that would undermine the Nevada law which has a much longer choice period. Sen. Rosen has also continually touted the virtues of Bidenomics, which has produced some of the worst economic results in modern times.

I believe what we need to set the record straight is a debate between Mr. Brown and Sen. Rosen.