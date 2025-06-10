LETTER: Rosen upset with Trump’s move on rural internet funding

Sen. Jacky Rosen has taken the Trump administration to task for stopping the funding of the build out of internet in rural areas, including in Nevada (Saturday Review-Journal). Where was her anger when Uprise Fiber LLC allegedly took $9.1 million in taxpayer money for high-speed internet near Lovelock and the money disappeared? No more “investment” until the money already given out is found.

The Infrastucture Investment and Jobs act passed in December 2021 allocated $42 billion for internet nationwide and not a single home has been connected. Sen. Rosen should save the fake anger.