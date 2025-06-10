95°F
Letters

LETTER: Rosen upset with Trump’s move on rural internet funding

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Mary Birdwell Henderson
June 9, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Sen. Jacky Rosen has taken the Trump administration to task for stopping the funding of the build out of internet in rural areas, including in Nevada (Saturday Review-Journal). Where was her anger when Uprise Fiber LLC allegedly took $9.1 million in taxpayer money for high-speed internet near Lovelock and the money disappeared? No more “investment” until the money already given out is found.

The Infrastucture Investment and Jobs act passed in December 2021 allocated $42 billion for internet nationwide and not a single home has been connected. Sen. Rosen should save the fake anger.

