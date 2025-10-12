LETTER: Rosen vote on government shutdown a disappointment

I am stunned that one of our Nevada senators doesn’t seem to have any understanding of fiscal sanity. A hat tip to Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, who understands the importance to Nevada of reopening the federal government. However, Sen. Jacky Rosen seems lost in the fiscal badlands, withholding her vote to reopen the government and siding instead with those who would needlessly add to our country’s horrible debt burden.

Shame on Sen. Rosen. She should join her Senate colleague in voting to reopen the federal government immediately.