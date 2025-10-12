74°F
Letters

LETTER: Rosen vote on government shutdown a disappointment

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Samuel Ingalls Henderson
October 11, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

I am stunned that one of our Nevada senators doesn’t seem to have any understanding of fiscal sanity. A hat tip to Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, who understands the importance to Nevada of reopening the federal government. However, Sen. Jacky Rosen seems lost in the fiscal badlands, withholding her vote to reopen the government and siding instead with those who would needlessly add to our country’s horrible debt burden.

Shame on Sen. Rosen. She should join her Senate colleague in voting to reopen the federal government immediately.

