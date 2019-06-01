LETTER: Rossi Ralenkotter and outrageous public pensions

Empty open hands of businessman

How many people besides former convention authority boss Rossi Ralenkotter are drawing enormous retirement checks paid for by the public? This guy getting $300,000 a year in retirement benefits is a joke on every Nevada citizen (Monday Review-Journal).

With the money we pay these people, let them pay into a 401(k) rather than collect their retirement out of the people’s pockets.

Government employment for high-end jobs is becoming a racket. The taxpayers time and time again pay the price. Will this ever stop?