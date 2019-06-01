87°F
Letters

LETTER: Rossi Ralenkotter and outrageous public pensions

Dave Mesker Las Vegas
May 31, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

How many people besides former convention authority boss Rossi Ralenkotter are drawing enormous retirement checks paid for by the public? This guy getting $300,000 a year in retirement benefits is a joke on every Nevada citizen (Monday Review-Journal).

With the money we pay these people, let them pay into a 401(k) rather than collect their retirement out of the people’s pockets.

Government employment for high-end jobs is becoming a racket. The taxpayers time and time again pay the price. Will this ever stop?

