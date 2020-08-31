LETTER: Rossi Ralenkotter gets a sweetheart deal

Rossi Ralenkotter (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Taxpayers should be outraged by the sweetheart deal given to Rossi Ralenkotter, the ex-CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (Tuesday Review-Journal). Not only was this this a misappropriation of public funds, but the theft of $17,000 in airline gift cards enhanced Mr. Ralenkotter’s annual salary of almost $1 million. That salary equates to $83,000 a month, more than most taxpayers make in a year.

Had his acts not been brought forth by the Review-Journal, Mr. Ralenkotter would have slipped out the back door with a $300,000 annual pension and a $27,000 consulting contract all funded by the public. When does accountability start and greed end? Not anytime soon after this deal. How does Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson justice this travesty of justice and betrayal of public trust — not to mention the hypocrisy regarding wrongdoers punished for much less?