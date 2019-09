Retired Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO Rossi Ralenkotter, left, and his attorney Anthony Sgro arrive for court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

On the anniversary of 9/11, you not only put Rossi Ralenkotter on the front page yet again, but made it the top story. While the story is certainly news, is it so important to your readers and Nevada residents that it should be Wednesday’s top story with everything else going on in the world?