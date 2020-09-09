LETTER: RTC needs to make buses safer

Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Your Aug. 30 article concerning curbing violence on the RTC buses was very good, but they also need to address those who don’t wear masks. The marque on the front of the bus states that passengers must wear masks to ride. I see people getting on the bus without masks or wearing them below the chin. The driver does not say anything to them about it.

I was getting on the bus one day to go to work and had my mask in my hand to put on after I got set down because I had my hands full. The driver would not let me on until I put the mask on. He let three teenagers on without masks and never said a word about it.

I am a senior citizen with a medical problem and seeing people without masks or with masks below their chins makes me really uncomfortable. The message to wear masks is worthless unless enforced.