LETTER: Ruggs’ attorneys point a finger at the fire department

In response to the accusations that the Clark County Fire Department did not respond in due course, did not quickly and aggressively fight the fire, and did therefore contribute to the Nov. 2 death of Tina Tintor, whose vehicle was struck by Henry Ruggs (Thursday Review-Journal):

It is beyond preposterous to take these claims seriously. Clark County residents are likely unaware that their fire departments are some of the highest rated in the world — the best of the best. Response times under 180 seconds are the norm. The audacious claim that, upon arrival, the department did not attempt to extinguish the burning car is without merit. Why?

The particular apparatus that responded was equipped with hose already connected to the pumper and ready to go (a preconnect). This preconnected hose delivers 180 gallons per minute of water, or 24 cubic feet. A Toyota RAV4 has a capacity of 38 cubic feet, so the vehicle would have water literally running out of the windows in 30 seconds. So there was adequate water.

Even in their turnout gear the firefighters would have made a risky attempt to reach the victim through the inferno. Remember, at this point the hydrocarbon-laden (plastics, vinyl and fuel) vehicle was raging, and the victim was trapped. What these men and women saw upon arrival will never be forgotten.

I know of what I speak because I have been there, Identical scenario. Knowing that I would rush into the fire in the hope I would make the difference. No questions asked.

The premise that our firefighters failed to act is false.