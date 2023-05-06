LETTER: Ruggs plea deal a slap on the wrist

(Getty Images)

In regard to the Henry Ruggs plea agreement:

There is something wrong with our judicial system. There seems to be a system for the unknown poor and another for the wealthy celebrity.

This man deliberately got drunk, committed several felonies and, if that was not enough, killed a beautiful young woman and her dog. For all this he receives a light sentence of as little as three years. (A little more than a reprimand). There is something wrong here. If this was not so tragic it could be construed as a joke.