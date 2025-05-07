63°F
LETTER: Rules of the road

May 6, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

Thanks for the amazing article on motorcycles splitting lanes (Sunday Review-Journal. As both a retired cop and a motorcyclist for 50 years, you were spot-on regarding the main factors of motorcycle accidents. After investigating many bike accidents and drawing on my own experiences riding, I give reporter Casey Harrison kudos for his well-researched article.

In the world of bikers, invisibility and speed — in my opinion — are most certainly the two main contributors to accidents. And, of course, there is a plethora of other factors that play into riding a bike. For example, riding in the rain, gravel, etc. Splitting lanes is crazy. Riding a bike too heavy for your weight or expertise, is risky. You must learn that a car, truck or bus outweigh you and, if you collide with them, you will probably be killed.

And then there is invisibility. Maybe it’s because your bike is only two-feet wide? Maybe it’s because your bike is only five-feet long? Maybe it’s because bikers ride in dark colors or black at night? Many times it’s because the bike is insufficiently lit up. Why other drivers can’t see a bike is primarily the reason the biker must drive with that thought in mind. Never assume that a driver sees you. Never.

All e-bikers should learn these rules, too, especially because their bikes are smaller, the riders are younger and they risk driving on the streets.

