Letters

LETTER: Rush Limbaugh and speaking ill of the dead

Donald L. Huey Henderson
February 25, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Rush Limbaugh. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, File)
If Rush Limbaugh had followed David A. Meckley’s mother’s advice — “If you can’t say something nice about someone, don’t say anything at all” — the conservative airwaves would have been virtually silent these past three decades (Tuesday letter to the editor).

Among those hallowed dead whom he lambasted included every dead Democrat president, those actors and entertainers who committed suicide or died after years of political advocacy, women who died during abortions and on and on and on.

I would like to admire Mr. Meckley as a decent human who does not speak ill of the dead, but I question his loyalty to a man who made himself wealthy by doing exactly that.

