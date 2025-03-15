LETTER: Russia isn’t an American ally

Vladimir Putin doesn’t want “peace” except on his own terms, i.e. seizing much, if not all, of Ukraine. Russia, under his dictatorial control, has increased its wantonly destructive and murderous attacks on Ukraine with missiles, bombs, drones, etc., killing innocent people and destroying infrastructure. He is an evil, deceptive liar and cannot be trusted.

In negotiating over this war, President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio need to visit Ukraine themselves, talk to the Ukrainians and see the genocide and destruction that Russia has hatefully wreaked upon a free democratic Ukraine. The United States and our allies must enforce total sanctions on Russia and give all necessary support to Ukraine in order to stop Russia and end this atrocious war.