46°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Russia isn’t an American ally

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Alexandr Demyanchuk, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Alexandr Demyanchuk, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
More Stories
(AP Photo/Patrick Orsagos)
LETTER: GOP picks on the marganalized to cover up failures
The Nevada Legislature building. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Bill would be bad for Nevada’s foster kids
AP Photo/Gregory Bull
LETTER: Nevada public schools need competition
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Grigory Sysoyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
LETTER: What does Putin have on Donald Trump
Gary Beckman Las Vegas
March 14, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

Vladimir Putin doesn’t want “peace” except on his own terms, i.e. seizing much, if not all, of Ukraine. Russia, under his dictatorial control, has increased its wantonly destructive and murderous attacks on Ukraine with missiles, bombs, drones, etc., killing innocent people and destroying infrastructure. He is an evil, deceptive liar and cannot be trusted.

In negotiating over this war, President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio need to visit Ukraine themselves, talk to the Ukrainians and see the genocide and destruction that Russia has hatefully wreaked upon a free democratic Ukraine. The United States and our allies must enforce total sanctions on Russia and give all necessary support to Ukraine in order to stop Russia and end this atrocious war.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
AP Photo/Gregory Bull
LETTER: Nevada public schools need competition
Gary Desler Las Vegas

We will not be able to sustain long-term American greatness with mediocre K-12 schools. We must allow competition and school choice.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Grigory Sysoyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
LETTER: What does Putin have on Donald Trump
Jack Corrick Boulder City

Will someone please tell me why our president, the members of his Cabinet and his top-level staff are so in love with Vladimir Putin?

President Donald Trump and JD Vance. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Translating the MAGA lingo
Denise Marcella North Las Vegas

Some of the many “mistakes” the Trump administration has made in its frenzied push to implement the MAGA agenda (aka Project 2025) are simple descriptors that they communicate to the public.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Aaron Ford gets political
Wayne Schaack Las Vegas

Aaron Ford needs to be told that his job is to represent all the people of Nevada and not merely to try to block all things Donald Trump, who won this state.

President Donald Trump. (Sean McKeag/The Citizens' Voice via AP)
LETTER: Living under a king
Paul Costantino Mesquite

Is this the kind of country America voted for a few short months ago? One that embraces a murderous dictator and abandons a heroic friend?

MORE STORIES