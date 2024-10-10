LETTER: Russian logic
Criminals fighting in a criminal war started by a criminal.
Your Thursday article, “Military offered as prosecution alternative,” allows that Russian “convicts could be released if they enlisted in the military.” This law was signed by President Vladimir Putin, whose arrest was ordered by the International Court for war crimes. So let me get this straight: Criminals can be absolved of their crimes by signing on to fight in a criminal war ordered by a criminal president. Makes perfect Russian sense.