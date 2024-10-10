80°F
Letters

LETTER: Russian logic

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File
LETTER: Threatened dock strike leads to panic buying
Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Program helps children explore the wonder of Nevada
LETTER: Our political class needs to learn economics
Tony Kyriacou Henderson
October 9, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Your Thursday article, “Military offered as prosecution alternative,” allows that Russian “convicts could be released if they enlisted in the military.” This law was signed by President Vladimir Putin, whose arrest was ordered by the International Court for war crimes. So let me get this straight: Criminals can be absolved of their crimes by signing on to fight in a criminal war ordered by a criminal president. Makes perfect Russian sense.

LETTER: Give Biden a break on the economy
John Neiman Las Vegas

When people say that the economy was better under Mr. Trump than Mr. Biden, it’s important to remember the three years of COVID that severely impacted our economy.

Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Program helps children explore the wonder of Nevada
Terri Janison Las Vegas The writer is executive director of Friends of Red Rock Canyon.

Friends of Red Rock Canyon was honored to be one of 23 programs chosen for the 2024 Nevada Outdoor Education and Recreation Grant Program. We must continue to support programs such as this.

LETTER: Our political class needs to learn economics
Thomas J. Grigsby Las Vegas

We should make it mandatory for junior high and high school students to take economics classes. It appears many of our elected politicians have not.

Former President Donald Trump. (Sean McKeag/The Citizens' Voice via AP)
LETTER: On disaster aid, Trump was a disaster
Joe Medrano North Las Vegas

I find Victor Joecks’ commentary amusing. His logic has holes wide enough for a hurricane to pass through.

A coyote wanders at Lake Mead in this Jan. 12, 2017, file photo. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas R ...
LETTER: Time to ban wildlife killing contests in Nevada
Fred Voltz Boulder City

Why should we allow the mass slaughter of any wildlife species? Is this any different than condoning random mass shootings of innocent people by a deranged individual or group?

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
LETTER: Those deceptive ads about Question 3
Michaela Protin Las Vegas

I don’t think the measure would win the popular vote if people really understood what it was all about.

