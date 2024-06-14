89°F
Letters

LETTER: Russian warships off the Florida coast

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Kenneth Braun Pahrump
June 13, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

It’s strange that the mainstream media are treating Russian combat ships miles off the Florida coast as nothing to see here. We should be worried that ships potentially carrying hypersonic missiles and subs possibly carrying atomic warheads are so close. Like Donald Trump or not, this never happened on his watch.

Democrats claim Republicans are warmongers. This is the second time we’ve come close to nuclear war, both times during Democratic presidencies. Joe Biden is no JFK. This is a weak administration. The world is laughing at us. Our leaders should show strength instead of weakness and frailty.

I hope cooler heads prevail, but for the media to downplay this because it’s the candidate of their choice who is putting us in harm’s way is a disgrace.

Kirk Christopher Moll Las Vegas

Mr. Trump would have not won if his affair with Stormy Daniels had been made public after the “Access Hollywood” tapes in which Mr. Trump brags that he grabs women by the genitals.

Neal Matzkin Henderson

We will never be free of fossil fuels. A balanced approach is needed. Politically doctrinaire positions on both sides won’t help us resolve the current problems.

Al Garth Las Vegas

I contend that the gas produced by the City Council is worse than anything the common folk could ever think of.

Ray Kolander Las Vegas

The evidence is crystal clear, compelling and truthful — and there are self-incriminating comments made by Hunter himself. It is a slam dunk.

Connie Melcher Henderson

What are we wasting our money on? There are myriad and better places here to use the money we will save.

George Farley Henderson

But, the only new pipelines needed would be from the desalination plants to the reservoirs or canals.

