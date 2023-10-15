66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Sacrifices to fight global warming will help humanity

D.P. Neyhart Berkeley, California
October 14, 2023 - 9:02 pm
 
Las Vegas Review-Journal
Las Vegas Review-Journal

Your Oct. 7 editorial claims we “must sacrifice” our “gas furnace in the name of climate purity.” How about saying we need to eliminate gas furnaces in houses for the survival of our great, great-grandchildren?

You say we should not do the right thing because other countries are doing the wrong thing. That is an odd assertion in anybody’s moral matrix. We are trained as children and then tell our own children, “Do the right thing because it is the right thing to do.”

Let us contribute to our own health and the health of our planet by moving away from the finite supply of fossil fuels.

MOST READ
1
High roller offers $500K reward, says he was drugged while gambling
High roller offers $500K reward, says he was drugged while gambling
2
9M pounds of crab legs later, Bellagio’s Day 1 employees keep resort humming
9M pounds of crab legs later, Bellagio’s Day 1 employees keep resort humming
3
California’s millennials coming to Nevada in droves, study says
California’s millennials coming to Nevada in droves, study says
4
Sources: U2, Adele expected to extend Vegas residencies
Sources: U2, Adele expected to extend Vegas residencies
5
$355K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$355K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Oakland Athletics second baseman Zach Gelof takes the field before a baseball game against the ...
LETTER: A’s naysayers strike out
Frank E. Dunn Las Vegas

Seems the current trend is to trash the A’s and their move to Las Vegas.

Drawing of possible baseball stadium in Las Vegas. (Oakland Athletics)
LETTER: The A’s will do just fine in Las Vegas
J. Auerbach Las Vegas

If not a single local fan showed up to cheer on the A’s in Vegas, what do you think the attendance numbers would be for a Yankees, Red Sox, Dodgers or Cubs game?

More stories
LETTER: Not all teachers are doing a great job
LETTER: Not all teachers are doing a great job
LETTER: Joecks obfuscates on abortion debate
LETTER: Joecks obfuscates on abortion debate
LETTER: Inflation and U.S. energy policy
LETTER: Inflation and U.S. energy policy
LETTER: Letter writers hit the nail on the head
LETTER: Letter writers hit the nail on the head
LETTER: More impeachment nonsense
LETTER: More impeachment nonsense
LETTER: Joe Biden, the deficit slayer
LETTER: Joe Biden, the deficit slayer