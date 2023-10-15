LETTER: Sacrifices to fight global warming will help humanity

Las Vegas Review-Journal

Your Oct. 7 editorial claims we “must sacrifice” our “gas furnace in the name of climate purity.” How about saying we need to eliminate gas furnaces in houses for the survival of our great, great-grandchildren?

You say we should not do the right thing because other countries are doing the wrong thing. That is an odd assertion in anybody’s moral matrix. We are trained as children and then tell our own children, “Do the right thing because it is the right thing to do.”

Let us contribute to our own health and the health of our planet by moving away from the finite supply of fossil fuels.