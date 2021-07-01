87°F
Letters

LETTER: Sad to see an athlete disrespect the flag

Ron Gay Henderson
June 30, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national an ...
Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national anthem after the finals of the women's hammer throw at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. Price won, Andersen was second and Berry finished third. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

This is in response to the news article and picture in Sunday’s edition headlined, “National anthem’s start upsets Berry at podium”.

As a veteran of military service, I was saddened and angered to see that there are athletes representing our country on the world stage of the Olympics who disrespect the American flag and anthem. I cannot imagine where our country would be without patriots and veterans who sacrificed everything to ensure citizens of our great nation keep their freedoms of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

If people in this country in years past had the same attitude as Ms. Berry, we would all probably be speaking a language other than English right now. This is not a perfect world we live in, but progress is being made with a lot of issues that face our nation. I’m sure there is room for citizenship in Russia or China for her to be able to join their Olympic teams. Be part of the solution and not part of the problem.

