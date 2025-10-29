LETTER: Safety first for e-scooter riders
While on my way to shopping and other errands, I usually see teenagers on e-bikes or small scooters. None wears helmets. Very few pay attention to vehicles near them.
I live near Cheyenne High School. While on my way to shopping and other errands, I usually see teenagers on e-bikes or small scooters. Often there are two riders. None wears helmets. Very few pay attention to vehicles near them.
I also see adults on these type vehicles without helmets.
The powers that be should require that these vehicles should be registered, have one rider only and mandate that riders wear a helmet.