LETTER: Safety first for e-scooter riders

While on my way to shopping and other errands, I usually see teenagers on e-bikes or small scooters. None wears helmets. Very few pay attention to vehicles near them.

I live near Cheyenne High School. While on my way to shopping and other errands, I usually see teenagers on e-bikes or small scooters. Often there are two riders. None wears helmets. Very few pay attention to vehicles near them.

I also see adults on these type vehicles without helmets.

The powers that be should require that these vehicles should be registered, have one rider only and mandate that riders wear a helmet.