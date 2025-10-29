62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Safety first for e-scooter riders

New crosswalk designed to improve pedestrian safety. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New crosswalk designed to improve pedestrian safety. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Gov. Joe Lombardo. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Gov. Lombardo should be careful in special session
Demonstrators gather for a national “No Kings” protest at the Federal Courthouse ...
LETTER: Flipped birds? Oh, my!
A view of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
LETTER: White House renovation has a long history
The Nevada State Legislature Building. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Governor’s bill could help save kids
Loretta A. Eichelberger North Las Vegas
October 28, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

I live near Cheyenne High School. While on my way to shopping and other errands, I usually see teenagers on e-bikes or small scooters. Often there are two riders. None wears helmets. Very few pay attention to vehicles near them.

I also see adults on these type vehicles without helmets.

The powers that be should require that these vehicles should be registered, have one rider only and mandate that riders wear a helmet.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Demonstrators gather for a national “No Kings” protest at the Federal Courthouse ...
LETTER: Flipped birds? Oh, my!
Ellen Shaw Henderson

“No Kings” demonstrator Doug Parker complains that a dozen people driving by his protest gave his group the finger. Well, cry me a river.

MORE STORIES