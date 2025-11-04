61°F
LETTER: Same old, same old in Washington

The Capitol is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Frank de Vroede Kingman, Arizona
November 3, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Here we are, at it again. Nothing accomplished. Everyone not getting paid, except members of Congress. Wow, what leadership. What about the bill that the South Carolina congressman proposed under which congressional members would not get paid during a shutdown? They’re not working. If I didn’t work, I don’t get paid.

I noticed that the deficit blew up to $38 trillion, and it took less than a year. So much for fiscal responsibility. President Donald Trump is in his second term. I guess he couldn’t pay off the debt, so he may as well increase it.

These politicians promise the world, but we get nothing but crickets. Oh, well, I’m a 80-year-old Vietnam vet. I don’t have much time left, so I might as well enjoy my grandchildren. I feel sorry for them. I won’t be around to help them.

