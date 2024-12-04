LETTER: San Jose State loses a volleyball match

Maybe just play the games and treat people with dignity. You might get a much better result than you think.

Recently, with the flames of “controversy” fanned by the Review-Journal, we’ve been treated to story after story about how unfair it is for a potentially transgender athlete (she’s never confirmed her gender identity) to play for San Jose State’s women’s volleyball team. Such an unnatural advantage, people claimed. How can anyone expect women to fairly compete?

Well, guess what? San Jose State lost to Colorado State — a team with all cisgender women — in the conference championship match. And San Jose State’s record was inflated due to so many teams forfeiting matches against them during the season. They might not have been in such a position if people had just played them straight up.

