51°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: San Jose State loses a volleyball match

More Stories
LETTER: Instead of red-light cameras, how about more traffic cops?
Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: The pandemic and free rent
A statue of former President Ronald Reagan on the top of United States embassy in Berlin, Germa ...
LETTER: The Americans greats
LETTER: Polish pride
Christopher Boyd Las Vegas
December 3, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Recently, with the flames of “controversy” fanned by the Review-Journal, we’ve been treated to story after story about how unfair it is for a potentially transgender athlete (she’s never confirmed her gender identity) to play for San Jose State’s women’s volleyball team. Such an unnatural advantage, people claimed. How can anyone expect women to fairly compete?

Well, guess what? San Jose State lost to Colorado State — a team with all cisgender women — in the conference championship match. And San Jose State’s record was inflated due to so many teams forfeiting matches against them during the season. They might not have been in such a position if people had just played them straight up.

Maybe just play the games and treat people with dignity. You might get a much better result than you think.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: The pandemic and free rent
Peter D. Kinsley Las Vegas

Don’t blame Joe Biden and Democrats. The majority of “free” money, to be used however we saw fit, was handed out by Mr. Trump.

A statue of former President Ronald Reagan on the top of United States embassy in Berlin, Germa ...
LETTER: The Americans greats
Carmine A. Di Fazio North Las Vegas

Thank the founders, who gave use elections.

LETTER: Polish pride
George Krupiarz Las Vegas

I wonder if an article written about Bach, Mozart or Verdi would also note that they were “European.” Or would it include the specific country they were from?

Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
LETTER: About that Trump mandate
Bill Rippey Las Vegas

The country is still split and will not change until the far right and far left are not allowed to control the will of the majority that is closer to the middle.

AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty
LETTER: An autopsy on the defeat of Question 3
Joe Stockman Henderson

The 2024 election showed that Nevada voters are smart and loudly said that the system is working like it should.

AP Photo/Alex Brandon, file
LETTER: Trump gets pushback his deportation plan
Dorri Siler North Las Vegas

People need to let the new administration fix what the outgoing administration wrecked. People who say things are good are only kidding themselves.

MORE STORIES