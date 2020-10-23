68°F
Letters

LETTER: Saving Nevada’s wild horses

Ardelle Bellman Las Vegas
October 22, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Nevada is on the verge of getting manageable and humane treatment for its wild horses through the Wild Horse and Burro Program, managed by none other than those doing the deadly roundups — the Bureau of Land Management.

The answer is Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, along with PZP for humane fertility control. The roundups cost $102 million. PZP control costs $11 million without the brutality, injury and ultimate slaughter.

The House of Representatives passed the amendment to have the $11 million spent on PZP. Nevada has half the nation’s federally protected wild horses. So we have to have the loudest neighs in Congress.

