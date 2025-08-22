100°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Say goodbye to Las Vegas table games

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File
LETTER: A tale of two gerrymanders
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Let’s get serious about traffic enforcement
The Strip is surrounded by haze. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
LETTER: Las Vegas is for tourists, not locals
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Suggestions for saving Social Security
Barry Holtzman Las Vegas
August 21, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Regarding the article in your Aug. 12 business section about downtown casino owner Derek Stevens replacing table games at one of his properties with “high energy” slot machines: What a crock.

The casinos are capitalizing on the fact that younger people have dumbed down to the level where actual thinking is no longer a viable option. Anyone can stare at a screen and press a button. It won’t be too long before all table games will be absent from every Las Vegas casino. Duh.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Let’s get serious about traffic enforcement
Kirk Rowe Las Vegas

Rising traffic fatalities and pedestrian deaths dominate local headlines, and the RTC’s Safe Streets for All initiative is gathering public input. Awareness is not the problem — action is.

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
LETTER: A Democratic mess
Chuck Lombardo Henderson

Republicans forced to clean up Biden’s immigration disaster.

MORE STORIES