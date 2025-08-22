LETTER: Say goodbye to Las Vegas table games
Accommodating the video game generation.
Regarding the article in your Aug. 12 business section about downtown casino owner Derek Stevens replacing table games at one of his properties with “high energy” slot machines: What a crock.
The casinos are capitalizing on the fact that younger people have dumbed down to the level where actual thinking is no longer a viable option. Anyone can stare at a screen and press a button. It won’t be too long before all table games will be absent from every Las Vegas casino. Duh.