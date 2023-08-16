95°F
Letters

LETTER: Say thank you to those amazing Clark County teachers

Jim Hayes Las Vegas
August 15, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(Getty Images)
Teachers are amazing. They dedicate their lives to the learning of our children. They continue to educate themselves during their entire teaching career to attempt to be the best teachers they can be. Many have master’s degrees and some have doctorate degrees. They absorb continuing criticism of what they do from just about everyone in our community without effecting their dedication to teaching.

Even as they are treated as the cancer of education, the cause of low test scores, the reason education in our state is rated low and all the wrongs of the educational system each year they are back in their classrooms.

Yet without these same teachers, there would be no need for administrators, support staff, superintendents, school boards, classrooms, school buses, etc. And when new education budgets are considered, there would be no need for any additional amounts for any non-teacher needs. Yet, time after time, teachers are always the very last to get any consideration for any additional funding so they can do the job they love and live a life equal to their advanced educations and dedication to their jobs.

Why do they do it? Teachers are definitely amazing.

