LETTER: Scheming Democrats do a disservice to D-Day sacrifices

Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.

On June 6, 1944, 75 years ago last Thursday, American troops and others stormed the beaches of Normandy to save America and the world from unspeakable evil. President Donald Trump is in Europe to commemorate the courage and sacrifices of these troops. Meanwhile, back in Washington, D.C., Democrats in Congress are scheming, conniving and plotting ways to undermine, sabotage and subvert their own country.

Every American needs to think long and hard about what these Democrats are doing to America. They tarnish the memory of all those who have served and sacrificed for our country.