94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Scheming Democrats do a disservice to D-Day sacrifices

Bob Wallace Las Vegas
June 7, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

On June 6, 1944, 75 years ago last Thursday, American troops and others stormed the beaches of Normandy to save America and the world from unspeakable evil. President Donald Trump is in Europe to commemorate the courage and sacrifices of these troops. Meanwhile, back in Washington, D.C., Democrats in Congress are scheming, conniving and plotting ways to undermine, sabotage and subvert their own country.

Every American needs to think long and hard about what these Democrats are doing to America. They tarnish the memory of all those who have served and sacrificed for our country.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Gov. Sisolak correct to veto popular vote bill
Ray Kolander Las Vegas

This piece of ill-advised legislation was nothing more than an attempt to change election rules because the Democratic candidate didn’t win in 2016.