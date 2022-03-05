56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: School Board has better things to do than worry about mascots

Philip Bovee Las Vegas
March 4, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
The Clark County School Board meeting at CCSD Greer Education Center, on Thursday, Nov. 18, 202 ...
The Clark County School Board meeting at CCSD Greer Education Center, on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

It is said that Nero fiddled while Rome burned.

According to the Review-Journal, members of the Clark County School Board now must busy themselves banning racially discriminatory school mascots. Meanwhile, proficiency scores for middle school students in the district languish at 40 percent in reading and 25 percent in math.

This issue did not originated with the school board. The Legislature passed, and Gov. Steve Sisolak signed, a law requiring the board to divert attention from hiring teachers and instead focus on cheerleader costumes.

Nevada hovers around 43rd — or lower — in educational rankings among the 50 states. The state faces a severe teacher shortage and student proficiency is plummeting thanks to pandemic shutdowns. Significant evidence exists that our children are receiving a sub-standard education. Sensitivity to racism is certainly important, but it could be argued that the board should have priorities above the naming of mascots.

Or maybe the educational policymakers have discovered that so many students score pathetically poorly on proficiency tests because their schools have the wrong team names.

Maybe it would help school board members to get into the spirit of this pressing issue by choosing their own mascot. How about the Las Vegas “Neros”? Or the Clark County “Fiddlers”? Or would that be racist?

MOST READ
1
New video shows moments before deadliest crash in Nevada records
New video shows moments before deadliest crash in Nevada records
2
Las Vegas gas prices hit all-time high after overnight spike
Las Vegas gas prices hit all-time high after overnight spike
3
Bill would raise tax reporting limit for casino jackpots
Bill would raise tax reporting limit for casino jackpots
4
Industrial park another step closer to replacing shuttered casino
Industrial park another step closer to replacing shuttered casino
5
Argument leads to fatal shooting near UNLV
Argument leads to fatal shooting near UNLV
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
LETTER: What is Putin thinking?
Ed Dornlas Las Vegas

Does Putin think that, after all the killing and destruction, the world will forgive and forget his behavior?

LETTER: Nothing funny about Ukraine cartoon
Kathryn Bussel Las Vegas

Regardless of political affiliation, I highly doubt that Republicans, Democrats or independents favor the Russian invasion of Ukraine.